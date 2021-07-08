Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Down 5.8%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.43. Approximately 14,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 701,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

TGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

