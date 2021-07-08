Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Textron alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Textron by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.34. Textron has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.