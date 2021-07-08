The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Down 5.5%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 14,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,424,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

