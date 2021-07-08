The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,280.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $41,922,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $959.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,054.66. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $578.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

