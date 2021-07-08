The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.61% of The Cato worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Cato by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Cato by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Cato by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cato by 69.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $368.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.06 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

