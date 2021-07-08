The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €147.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.15 ($143.71).

EPA AIR traded down €1.06 ($1.25) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €109.82 ($129.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.36.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

