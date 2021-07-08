The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €141.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €133.33 ($156.86).

SAP stock traded up €4.20 ($4.94) during trading on Thursday, hitting €124.50 ($146.47). 3,265,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market cap of $146.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

