The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Neutral

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.17. 51,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,777. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

