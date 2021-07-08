The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Shares of GS traded down $10.77 on Thursday, reaching $356.90. The stock had a trading volume of 53,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,989. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

