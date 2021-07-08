The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,509,000 after buying an additional 806,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after buying an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.