The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,487,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG stock opened at $137.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

