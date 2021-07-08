The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $98,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,537,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 313,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,580,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,369,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,917,000 after buying an additional 71,920 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $7.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,113. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.78. The company has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.22 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

