The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Trimmed by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.22. 123,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,632. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.