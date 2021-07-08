The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after purchasing an additional 270,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.