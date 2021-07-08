The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Down 5.5%

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $40.00. 668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 140,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,893. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

