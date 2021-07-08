The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Compass Point upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

NYSE PNC opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

