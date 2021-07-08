The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,140 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 162.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 274,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

