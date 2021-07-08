The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 187.20 ($2.45). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 177.60 ($2.32), with a volume of 148,354 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £831.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.18.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.