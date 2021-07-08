The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 314,563 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 595,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 431,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 986.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 361,951 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.