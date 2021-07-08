The Sandbox Achieves Market Cap of $292.02 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $292.02 million and $923.25 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 67.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.73 or 0.01440580 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

