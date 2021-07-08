The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 430,516 shares during the quarter. The Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for 2.7% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.43% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $1,013,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $28,534,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $181.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,050. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $134.51 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.81.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.