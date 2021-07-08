The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report sales of $245.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $123.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $882.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $889.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $108,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.