The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.70 million.

SMPL stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

