The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.94% of The Timken worth $57,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Timken by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,516.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE TKR opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

