The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$87.23. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$86.94, with a volume of 10,756,300 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CSFB increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.55.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$158.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$87.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,081,776. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,827,208.32. Insiders sold 203,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,838,857 in the last 90 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.