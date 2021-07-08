THEKEY 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $74,308.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $74,308.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.