Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries comprises approximately 1.7% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 8.41% of Thor Industries worth $627,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Thor Industries by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

THO traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.54. 10,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,073. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.30.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

