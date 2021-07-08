ThreeFold Market Cap Tops $5.18 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $7,628.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00123118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00163248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,733.69 or 1.00280125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.63 or 0.00945489 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

