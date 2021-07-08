Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.30% of DexCom worth $104,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,987 shares of company stock worth $26,003,320. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.31.

DexCom stock opened at $441.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

