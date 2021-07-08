Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $86,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $308.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $174.07 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

