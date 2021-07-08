Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $100.77 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,553,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.52% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $100,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

