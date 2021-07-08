Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $74.79 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,749 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Chubb worth $74,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 13.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Chubb by 7.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

NYSE:CB opened at $159.17 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

