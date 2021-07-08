Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,339 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.28% of Veeva Systems worth $111,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after buying an additional 136,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,781 shares of company stock worth $3,867,709. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $318.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.53 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.62.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

