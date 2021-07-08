Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 9,824 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBCP. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

