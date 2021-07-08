Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys 97,249 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,249 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 11.2% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $36,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $182.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,093. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $186.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

