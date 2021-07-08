Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys Shares of 30,263 Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Watford comprises approximately 0.3% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.15% of Watford as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watford by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Watford by 889.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watford alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE remained flat at $$34.99 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,996. The company has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Watford Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.