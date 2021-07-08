Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys Shares of 380,560 Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,304,000. Cooper Tire & Rubber accounts for about 6.5% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.75% of Cooper Tire & Rubber as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 55.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,934,000 after buying an additional 450,151 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $847,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTB remained flat at $$60.17 during midday trading on Thursday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

