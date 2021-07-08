Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $147,486.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $147,486.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00055047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.00859244 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

