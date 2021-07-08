Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at Scotiabank

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE TWM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.35. 126,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$457.86 million and a PE ratio of 40.91. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$360.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

