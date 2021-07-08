Tidex Token Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00118643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00162938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,812.34 or 0.99686550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.00938676 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

