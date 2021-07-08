TigerCash (TCH) Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $746,289.77 and approximately $7.34 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.10 or 0.00922804 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

