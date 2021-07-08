tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 224.22 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.03). 23,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 254,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.50 ($3.04).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBLD. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £468.05 million and a P/E ratio of 116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.92.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

