TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$130.18. TMX Group shares last traded at C$129.70, with a volume of 63,965 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on X. CIBC upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$148.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.16.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 6.9899992 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

