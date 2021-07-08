TokenPay (TPAY) Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $132,299.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,879.29 or 1.00037796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007528 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00058285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

