Tokes Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $76.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tokes has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001282 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002160 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

