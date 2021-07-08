Tokes (TKS) Reaches One Day Volume of $878.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 144.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Tokes has traded 198.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $878.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001710 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

