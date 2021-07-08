Tornado (TCORE) Price Tops $42.57 on Top Exchanges

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.57 or 0.00130643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a total market cap of $255,407.97 and approximately $34,227.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00117284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00163623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,421.47 or 0.99502773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00942542 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

