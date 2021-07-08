Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 113,427 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,444 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 113,427 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $23,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 195,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

BHP traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

