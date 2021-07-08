Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 3,303 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,087 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.43. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.