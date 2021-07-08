Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN traded down $27.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,669.38. 160,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,340.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,734.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

